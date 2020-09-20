Elder Scrolls Online Markarth and Update 28 Detailed

Last night was an exciting night, not only did we watch have a BBQ and watch Ocean’s 11 with the kids, I then sat down and tuned into an exceptional stream from Bethesda about Elder Scrolls Online. Albeit, you’re only here for more information on the last part.

They extensively detailed the new Markarth DLC, which takes us further into the lands of Skyrim and will round off the Dark Heart of Skyrim content, marking a full year of Skyrim content in the game, just like the full year of Elswyr content we had last year.

What’s incredible is the level of new content this update brings. New overland and craftable sets, new mounts, new enemies, and even a new solo arena. The second such arena following the mighty Maelstrom Arena, which I’m sure regular players have attempted more than once.

Dark Heart of Skyrim Year-End Preview

“Discover The Elder Scrolls Online: Markarth and get an early preview into the new zone (the Reach) and storyline coming soon to the award-winning online RPG. Learn all about the new adventure and its place within the Dark Heart of Skyrim year-long epic, Tamriel’s upcoming in-game events (including the new Lost Treasures of Skyrim), and our exciting new celebration, Tamriel Together, that concludes another amazing year for The Elder Scrolls Online.” – Bethesda

Prologue Questline

Even if you only have the base game, you can already jump into a prologue questline for Markarth. Just head to the Crown Store, where you’ll find it available for free! Highly recommended for anyone who intends to play Markarth.

Lost Treasures of Skyrim

Next week, we’ll also have an awesome new event. The Lost Treasures of Skyrim will have the ESO community digging like crazy. The games antiquities system can be used in every zone in Tamriel to uncover new rewards. Plus, with the #TAMRIELTOGETHER project, you’ll be able to see how much progress all players have made, and when the community hits various tiers of digging, everyone will be rewarded with new cosmetics, a pet, an astonishing new house, and the first of a new type of collectable: houseguests!

How do you unlock these rewards? Simply use the Antiquities system to dig up Tamriel’s lost treasures. The more treasures you unearth, the quicker you and your fellow Greymoor players will unlock the goods!

The event also brings bonus rewards to all players who adventure and complete daily quests in Western Skyrim. For more on the Lost Treasures of Skyrim and these bonus rewards, check out our announcement article and web page. Note that this event and its rewards are only available to those who own the Greymoor Chapter.

More Events? Of course! 2020 still has a lot more content to give, more Indrik berries, Motifs, and much more.

Lost Treasures of Skyrim (September 23-October 5)

Witches Festival (October 22-November 3)

Undaunted Celebration (November 25-December 12)

New Life Festival (December 21-January 2, 2021)

Update 28

By far the most exciting thing, however, is Update 28. This includes updates to the base game, as well as DLC updates and beyond. There will be a complete overhaul to the inventory system, allowing to to get rid of unlocked equipment, and being able to reconstruct it from your collection book later. However, it’ll cost Transmute. But Transmute are rare and limited?! Don’t worry, no longer will you be limited to just 100, but 500 if you’re not on ESO+, and 1000 if you are!!! There’s a lot more, but I suggest skipping through the Twitch stream above to the Update 28 section, as it’s pretty extensive and interesting.

Release Date

This new DLC will release on November 2 for PC/Mac and Stadia and November 10 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and it will be available free as part of an ESO Plus membership or available from the in-game Crown Store.

This new DLC (and Update 28) will be coming to the Public Test Server this Monday, September 21.