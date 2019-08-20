Elgato 4K60 Pro HDR PCIe Capture Card Review

Game streaming is big business these days. Of course, Elgato is one of the top names in the business, and today marks the release of their new flagship capture card. I am, of course, talking about the Elgato 4K60 PRO! An ultra-fast PCIe capture card for those who want to stream with the best quality around.

Elgato 4K60 PRO

Equipped with support to capture up to 4K resolution, the 4K60 PRO is pretty well equipped for high-resolution gaming. However, it goes a little beyond that too. It’ll support 60 FPS, as the name suggests, but also HDR10 for those who want to record and stream HDR footage. It’s got an appeal for non-4K gamers too. You’ll be able to record in 1080 at 120 Hz and 240 Hz also, as well as 1440p 144 Hz for those of you who favour framerates over pixel counts.

So Much Choice!

There are a few Elgato capture devices that may appeal to you. Such as the 4K60 Pro, the HD60 PRO, and the HD60S. Of course, they all vary in price too. There’s no need to splash the big bucks if you only want 1080/60 capture. However, as you can see from the chart below, if you want the best of the best, the PRO is the only way to go.

Specifications

Input: HDMI (unencrypted)

Output: HDMI (with lag-free pass-through)

Resolutions: Up to 2160p60

HDR 10-bit: Passthrough and recording

Encoding: HEVC/H.265 HDR, AVC/H.264

Perfect for: PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, Twitch, YouTube

For in-depth specifications and hardware support, please visit the official Elgato 4K60 PRO product page here.

What Elgato Had to Say

“Instant Gameview powers your workflow with ultra-low latency technology. Even when pushing an incredible number of pixels, you remain on point and never skip a frame. Your dual-PC setup puts you leagues ahead of the competition. Now capture without compromising your gameplay. 1080p at 120 Hz? Easy. 1440p at 144 Hz or 1080p at 240 Hz? Go ahead. 4K60 Pro supports an impressive array of resolution and refresh rate combos.” – Elgato

What’s in the Box?

The packaging very well designed, with a high-quality slip-cover and plenty of protective packaging on the interior. Here, you’ll find everything nicely spaced out and presented, with anti-static plastic on the PCIe device.

In the box, you’ll find the 4K60 PRO PCIe capture card, a good quality HDMI cable, PCIe mini bracket, and Elgato sticker. Not much, but it’s really everything you need. Plus, the device is plug and play ready, so requires very minimal setup.

I do love a good metallic sticker!

The slim bracket, for those not using a full-width PC case. Rare that many will need this, but it’s a welcome addition regardless.