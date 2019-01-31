Elgato Cam Link 4K Review

Introduction

For now, many content creators like ourselves record from our camera directly to a memory card. Then we move those files to the PC to see what we got and get editing. However, for those streaming in real-time, or wanting a more direct to editor approach, what options do you have? The Cam Link from Elgato is a simple device at heart, an HDMI to USB dongle and some software. However, it means you can use your full-fat studio camera and record directly to your computers hard drive.

You will need a camera that has an HDMI output. Ideally, Corsair suggests you use a camera that is compatible with shooting in this way. You wouldn’t want a camera that goes into sleep mode, or that has HDCP enabled, when used in this mode. There’s a handy video below for you to ensure your camera is supported.

Can I Use Cam Link?

Features

On paper, it’s a simple design, but the opportunities it opens up are pretty big. Offering 1080p at 60 or 4K at 30 FPS, it’s more than capable of handling just about any high-end (or low end) camera you throw at it. We have the Sony A6300 that we use for our studio work and YouTube video content, and fortunately, that’s more than compatible. That means we can now go straight from our DSLR or similar straight to YouTube Live, Twitch, or directly into our editing and capture software.

