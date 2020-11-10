Elgato Partners with Pipeline For New Streaming Products

Elgato, a leading provider of hardware and software for content creators, along with parent company CORSAIR, has today announced a multi-year partnership with Pipeline, a leading training, and mentorship platform for aspiring live streamers. Both CORSAIR and Elgato have a long history of building and refining the tools needed to be a successful creator, and adding Pipeline’s unique education and community platform creates a set of services that will help any streamer kick-start their career.

Elgato Announces New Partnership with Pipeline

Under the terms of the partnership, Elgato and Pipeline are offering a Streamer Starter Kit that includes a twelve-month Pipeline membership and three Elgato products: the Wave:1 microphone, Stream Deck Mini broadcast controller, and the newly launched Ring Light. The partnership will also see the launch of the Pipeline x CORSAIR Streamer Scholarship Program, a first-of-its-kind support system which will help amateur content creators go full-time, with financial support as well as new studio gear from CORSAIR and Elgato.

Pipeline offers a multifaceted training program tailored for content creators who want to turn their passion into a career. From fundamentals that every aspiring streamer needs, to advanced skills required to run a Twitch or YouTube channel as a business, Pipeline’s curriculum comprises video tutorials, podcasts, weekly master class presentations, as well as live mentorship sessions led by streaming experts. With tools to promote collaboration, as well as discounts on professional services such as video editing and graphic/overlay design, Pipeline provides everything needed to learn and grow, whether you have one viewer or one thousand.

Price & Availability

In announcing the launch of this new partnership, Elgato and Pipeline have confirmed:

The Streamer Starter Kit (Elgato Wave:1, Stream Deck Mini, Ring Light, and 12 Month All-Access Pipeline Membership) is immediately available for $549.99

A standalone 12 Month All-Access Pipeline Membership deal is also available for $299.99

The Streamer Scholarship Program will launch its first cohort in January 2021, with applications available to all Pipeline members opening up in December 2020

For more information, you can check out the official promotional website via the link here!

