Elgato Stream Deck XL Review – Let’s Get Shortcut Crazy!

Elgato Stream Deck XL

The world of game streaming, YouTube productions and all kinds of gaming-focused home studio setups are a big deal these days. I mean, we do that sort of thing, but so do many of our readers. We all want the best tool for the job too, and one of our favourite tools has to be the Stream Deck. We’ve reviewed the mini version before, which had just six buttons. I loved it so much, I made a Homer Simpson soundboard out of it… I wonder what crazy idea I’ll come up with this time… Oh boy!

Getting Serious

The feature set on this thing is immense. It’ll control your Key Light lighting, which we actually did in this review. That’s pretty cool all on its own. However, it’ll control OBS, Streamlabs, Twitch, Philips Hue, launch macros, overlays, sound bites, and so much more. It’s an extremely powerful macro munching machine. For gamers, it’s cool, but for content creators, it’s phenomenal. Again, I’ve only played with a six button setup, today we have a whopping 32 buttons.

Features

Advanced live production: Easily control your favorite tools and platforms.​

32 customizable keys: Instantly trigger unlimited actions with a tap.​

Powerful integrations: Elgato Game Capture, OBS, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Mixer, Spotify, Philips Hue, Vmix, VoiceMod, and more.​

One-touch operation: Change, scenes, launch media, switch cameras, tweak lighting, adjust audio, post tweets – anything.​

Visual feedback: Know that your command has been executed.​

Easy setup: Drag and drop actions onto keys in the Stream Deck app and make them yours with custom icons.​

Optimum access and versatility: Non-slip magnetic stand and detachable USB-C to USB-A cable.​

Endless expansion: Download new integrations and develop your own thanks to Stream Deck SDK.​

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Elgato product page here.

What Elgato Had to Say

“Automated alerts make life easier. But between thanking donors and welcoming new subscribers there’s ample opportunity for self-expression. Employ Stream Deck to level up your onscreen antics with GIFs, images, videos, and audio clips. While you’re at it, apply lower thirds and bookend your content with signature intro and outro graphics. Your options are endless, so explore and experiment. Do what you must to sharpen your creative edge, and do it with a personal touch.” – Elgato

What’s in the Box?

Everything comes very nicely boxed, and there’s no a lot of excess packaging either. The Streamdeck is well protected, and comes wrapped in a soft cloth bag. There’s a quick start guide included too.

There’s also a USB cable included, and well, that’s about it. The whole thing is pretty easy to setup, one cable, one device, one piece of software, done.