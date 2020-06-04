I’ll be honest, I’m not much of a fan of Elite Dangerous. It’s brilliant, and I played a lot of it when I have my HTC Vive, but outside of VR it just never felt quite as much of a spectacle to me. However, I may be tempted by back the upcoming release of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey!

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Heading to PC Early 2021

The team at Frontier Developments has released an announcement trailer for the upcoming expansion. Taking the space simulation in new directions Why fly everywhere when you can explore incredible new technology on foot. That’s right, explore and enjoy the freedom of a bit of first-person action.

The game will offer up a wide range of missions. They’re said to range from diplomacy to stealth to all-out combat. It’s starting to sound a little more like a Mass Effect game… for better or worse. However, that is a bold range of styles to pull off, so it’ll be interesting to see how they pull it off.

What Frontier Developments Had to Say

“Odyssey is our most ambitious Elite Dangerous expansion to date. Extending coverage to the super-fine scale that is needed for on-foot gameplay while maintaining the vast raw distances measured in light years, is a huge achievement by the team, and greatly extends the already rich Elite Dangerous experience. We hope you will join us to continue this journey of discovery and adventure when Elite Dangerous: Odyssey launches in early 2021.” said David Braben, Founder and CEO of Frontier

Announcement Trailer