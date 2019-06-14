Elon Musk Confirms Fallout Shelter is Coming to Tesla Cars

Tesla Cars To Get Fallout Shelter Port

While Tesla might be one of the most popular and fashionable car brands currently on the market, they have been hitting the headlines recently for very unusual reasons. Since the introduction of a number of Atari classics to the car’s computer (playable on the display) Tesla CEO Elon Musk has seemed very keen on bringing more over. Just earlier this month, he confirmed that the highly-popular run-and-gun game Cuphead was going to be added to their cars this Summer.

Following a panel at E3, however, Elon Musk has confirmed that a partnership with Bethesda means that Fallout Shelter will be the next to arrive.

Fallout Shelter

Fallout Shelter, if you were not aware, is essentially a point and click strategy/management game in which you run a vault and must try and keep everything ticking over while the apocalypse rages outside.

Currently available for free on most platforms (with a few optional purchases available) the game has proven to be highly popular and, somehow, will probably work really well on the Tesla console display.

What Do We Think?

Adding games to Tesla cars seems a very fun and novel concept. One that Elon Musk seems entirely behind. Albeit, he jokingly dismissed rumours of a Fallout 4 port.

He has also, incidentally, failed to state whether Tesla cars can run Crysis. I thought I’d just mention that now as someones bound to ask it in the comments. If this trend continues, however, it seems more than possible that a Tesla car may become the worlds most expensive games console.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!