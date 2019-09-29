Last last year Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that his SpaceX company was developing a stainless steel rocket with plans to essentially make this their main commercial flying craft.

Why stainless steel you ask? Well, firstly it’s a very light material and secondly, it’s very good at heat resistance. As such, for a spacecraft, both of these remits tick a huge box in practical designs.

Since then, however, things have largely remained quiet. Following an official even last night, however, Elon Musk has revealed his fully assembled starship and it looks glorious! You can learn more about it via the official Twitter post below!

Starship will be the most powerful rocket in history, capable of carrying humans to the Moon, Mars, and beyond pic.twitter.com/LloN8AQdei — SpaceX (@SpaceX) 29 September 2019

Elon Musk Reveals His Stainless Steel Starship

In revealing the design, he has also announced some pretty big plans for it. Namely, that he intends to have it launched and in orbit or Earth within the next 6 months.

“This is going to sound totally nuts, but I think we want to try to reach orbit in less than six months. Provided the rate of design improvement and manufacturing improvement continues to be exponential, I think that is accurate to within a few months.”

What Do We Think?

The reveal is a pretty huge milestone for SpaceX. The only real sadness behind this is that space travel has seemingly fallen into the remit of private hands as national organizations simply show little interest in putting funding into it any more.

On the plus side, however, being commercial, it means that the reality will likely result in regular civilians being able to travel into space in the very near future. Well, presuming you have a nice chunk of spare cash in your bank account!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? – Let us know in the comments!