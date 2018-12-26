Elon Musk Reveals Stainless Steel Starship

Stainless Steel Starship

2018 has proven to have been a very busy year for Elon Musk in various regards. You do, of course, have some of the more controversial matters such as his activity on Twitter, there is, however, a lot of positives to take. For example, the Tesla car company finally seems to be taking some big steps in the right direction. Well, at least in terms of making money. In addition, his SpaceX program has successfully seen over 20 launches in just the last 12 months!

It seems, however, that he has his sights set on some even loftier goals in 2019. Following a post on his Twitter account, Elon Musk has revealed a stainless steel ‘starship’ is currently being designed.

What Will This Be For?

The ‘starship’, which is currently under constructions at their Texas HQ will be comprised of a near-total stainless steel outer casing. While the exact purpose of this is unclear, is it believed that this will provide much better heat resistance (and be much lighter) than their current carbon fibre designs.

When it comes to space, and specifically getting things up there, weight is (nearly) everything.

Stainless Steel Starship pic.twitter.com/rRoiEKKrYc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2018

Elon Musk Announces ‘Hopper Flights’

Elon Musk has said that he plans to launch the rocket in 2019, although at present has indicated nothing beyond ‘hopper flights’. This is simply launching it into space and bringing it back down straight away. It is, regardless, going to be interesting to see what he and the SpaceX project has planned for 2019.

