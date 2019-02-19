Elon Musk Throws Support Behind PewDiePie In T-Series Battle

Pewdiepie VS T-Series

One of the biggest internet ‘dramas’ over the last 6 months has been the battle to keep Pewdiepie at the top of the YouTube subscriber list. He has recently been facing fierce competition from Indian channel T-Series which (as I understand it) specialises in Bollywood style themes. Admittedly, as far as YouTubers go, I’ve never cared much for Pewdiepie (sorry Felix), but I do at least appreciate the way that many fans and celebrities have thrown their support behind him to try and keep his channel on top.

Following a Twitter post, however, it seems that Elon Musk is the latest to throw his support behind the star. He has even gone as far as to suggest a ‘Meme Review’ compilation episode.

An Unusual But Lovable Collaboration

For the last few months, the gap between the two channels has been as close as just 100,000 subscribers. This figure has, however, recently opened up in a favour of Pewdiepie. Such a collaboration with the popular (and highly lovable) Elon Musk, however, would almost certainly help give it another solid shot in the arm.

When Will It Happen?

Well, Elon Musk has just finished recording a ‘Meme Review’ with Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland, so I guess this can happen whenever the two’s schedules can match up. As above, although I’m not particularly a fan of Felix, I think I would tune in to check this out.

What do you think? Would you watch this collaboration? – Let us know in the comments!