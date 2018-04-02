Elon Musk’s April Fools Day Prank Backfires

Elon Musk’s April Fool Backfires

There’s something about Elon Musk I really like. I just can’t help but feel that he’d be an awesome guy to meet and share a beer with at a bar chatting about life, the universe, and everything. He has regularly shown that he has a sense of humor, but the latest one may have just backfired on him a little.

Reporting as an April Fools joke that Tesla had gone bankrupt, it has seen a real-life drop in the share price.

Whoops!

On April Fools we all like to try and pull some kind of stunt. We did here at eTeknix with Hellmann’s launching their own brand of thermal paste. We even took it a step further by doing a 2nd suggesting we were creating our own cryptocurrency. So yes, sorry if you thought they were true. April Fools!

In a Twitter post though, Elon Musk, found slumped next to a Model 3 declared himself ‘bankwupt’.

Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point? Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

In the joke post, however, Elon Musk suggested that he had gone bankrupt. Likely trying to pick up on the reports that Tesla is in some financial difficulty. The prank, however, has backfired somewhat with the stock exchange reporting a 2.5% drop in the companies share price. I must admit though, I did like the ‘Teslaquilla’ joke.

Not the best timing

The timing isn’t fantastic as following a fatal accident involving a self-driving Tesla car in the US, the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) in a report via Bloomberg has criticised the company. Specifically for revealing details of the accident to the public before the investigation had concluded.

That being said though, if nothing else, I thought the joke was funny.

What do you think? A good April Fools prank or a badly timed joke? – Let us know in the comments!