Emtek’s Xenon RTX 3090 – The ‘Best’ GPU We’ll Never See?

It is never unusual to see certain PC hardware products only release in Asia and often this can be due to one of several reasons. For example, the manufacturer may not have the distribution network in place, the product might not be quite up to ‘Western’ standards, or (as in most cases) they simply think their own market is big enough based on their needs. As such, while the Emtek Xenon GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet OC D6X 24GB may represent one of the most powerful custom 3090 graphics cards that may ever be created, the bad news is, we’ll probably never see arrive on this side of the planet!

Emtek Xenon GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet OC D6X 24GB GPU

Releasing as a South Korea exclusive, the Emtek Xenon GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet OC D6X 24GB certainly carries all of the aesthetic hallmarks of an ‘Asian’ only release with it coming with all the glitz and glamor not seen on this side of the world since Liberace died. Taking a closer look at the reported specifications, however, suggests that this launch isn’t just about the looks.

In a report via TechPowerUp, it has been suggested that the Emtek Xenon 3090 will see a 5.3% increase on the reference boost clock speed taking it to around 1785MHz. In terms of other custom releases, this could see it being one of the most powerful 3090 GPU custom designs in an ‘out of the box’ state. Albeit, with it apparently requiring 410 watts to run (and, by proxy, an 850w PSU) that grunt doesn’t come without some hefty power requirements.

What Do We Think?

At the risk of someone already feverously typing it out in the comments, we know that there are various rumors suggesting that other custom 3090 graphics cards have already been overclocked to over 2,100MHz. Remember though, this is an overclock and is not reflective of its base boost clock value. As above, the main crux with the Emtek Xenon is that it will have 1785MHz ready to rock out of its packaging and while this certainly sounds more than a little impressive in terms of this GPUs overall potential, it just seems a pity that we’ll probably never see one in the flesh! – Albeit, given how much the 3090 is set to retail for, perhaps that isn’t too much of a bad thing!

