Endgame Gear XM1 Gaming Mouse Review

When it comes to competitive gaming, complexity isn’t something you want. You want to streamline your experience so you can focus on what matters; winning! The Endgame Gear XM1 is as simple as gaming mice come, or at least, it seems simple. It features no complex macro features, no RGB lighting, no complex button configurations. It doesn’t even have the CPI button up on the top of the mouse. What kind of gamer would want this? It was developed with eSports champions and is used by them. No doubt, many others will follow their lead on that one.

Endgame Gear XM1

It’s not about what is missing from the XM1, but about what it does have. It features a sub 1ms response time, so you can’t blame the input latency on your lack of headshots. It also comes fitted with premium Omron 50m switches for consistent performance and reliability. The high-end Pixart PMW3389 sensor is here too. That’s the same sensor in the latest Deathadder Elite from Razer; a phenomenal gaming mouse in its own right. It’s highly regarded as one of the best sensors out there right now, so the hardware on this mouse is right on the money.

Features

Patented analogue technology for true sub 1ms response times

Preselected mechanical OMRON 50M switches

High-end Pixart PMW3389 sensor for low/mid/high-sensitivity gamers

Adjustable USB polling rate from between 250 Hz, 500 Hz & 1.000 Hz

Silent and low-friction PTFE glides for maximum precision

Ultra-lightweight construction at just 70 g

Right-handed mouse designed for claw grip, palm grip & finger grip

Superior craftsmanship with 2-year manufacturer’s guarantee

Efficient, lightweight software for 50 CPI – 16.000 CPI tracking

Specifications

For any other details, please check the official product page here.

What Endgame Gear Had to Say

“The XM1 Gaming Mouse. Blazing-fast signal processing capabilities, superior craftsmanship and combine to make this incredibly light mouse the tool of choice for ambitious aspirational esports athletes as well as their professional counterparts. In order to achieve the increased click responsiveness, the XM1 (designed in Germany) utilises a patented analogue switch contact algorithm alongside pre-selected mechanical OMRON 50M switches. The end result is an unheard-of sub 1 ms response time.” – Endgame

Product Trailer