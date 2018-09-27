Enermax Announces the Liqtech TR4 II RGB AIO CPU Cooler

Second Generation TR4 AIOs from Enermax

Enermax first launched their Liqtech TR4 CPU All-in-one liquid cooler series last year. These are specifically made for use on AMD Ryzen Threadripper TR4 sockets, providing 100% IHS coverage. Unlike other CPU AIOs which have a different bracket, Enermax actually has a different pump block design for their Threadripper line. Now they are updating this lineup with a new 2nd Generation Liqtech TR4 II RGB model.

These coolers still features the patented shunt-channel-technology (SCT) and the exclusive EF1 pump with a high flowrate technology. Although now it has an addressable RGB LED block with syncrhonization support on ASUS motherboards. For stand-alone operation, 10 preset lighting effects can be set with the included RGB control unit.

As usual, the user-friendly mount system is easy to install on suitable AMD TR4 and SR3 sockets. Furthermore, Enermax now provides it in multiple radiator options including 240mm, 380mm and 360mm sizes. In combination with Enermax’ T.B. Pressure fans and quiet EF1 pump, these Liqtech TR4 II units have a cooling capacity of 500W+ TDP.

How Much are These Liqtech TR4 II AIO Coolers?

The 240mm version (ELC-LTTRTO240-TBP) with a 240mm radiator and two 120mm fans start at €139.90 with VAT included. Meanwhile, the Liqtech TR4 II 280 (ELC-LTTRTO280-TBP) with a 280mm radiator and two 140mm fans start at €149.90. Lastly, the 360mm radiator version (ELC-LTTRTO360-TBP) with three 120mm fans has an MSRP of €169.90 with VAT included.