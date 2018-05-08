Enermax Introduces the T.B. Silence ADV Fan Series

New Ultra Silent Fan Series from Enermax

Enermax is launching a new fan series called the T.B. Silence ADV. It is a low-RPM starting fan which prioritizes silence over performance. That makes it considerably different from the D.F. Storm fan series which Enermax released last year.

The new T.B. Silence ADV series has a starting speed of just 300 RPM and can ramp up to 1500 RPM. In combination with seven large Enerflo fan blades and the Twister bearing, it only produces up to 15.8dBA at max speed. That is more silent than even some fans at idle. With the Twister Bearing technology, the T.B. Silence ADV can expect a long lifetime of 160,000 hours MTBF.

It is available in 120mm and 140mm sizes, both having noise dampened mounting corners as well. Moreover, they feature Enermax’ patented modular frame and detachable blade design. This feature makes it much easier to service and clean the fan periodically. For modders and DIY enthusiasts, this makes the T.B. Silence easier to customize and re-paint.

How Much is the T.B. Silence ADV?

Enermax did not reveal any pricing information yet. However, both the 120mm and 140mm version will be available in retail stores worldwide before the end of May 2018.