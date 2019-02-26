ENERMAX Launches the Makashi MK50 RGB E-ATX Case

Minimalist Exterior, Roomy Interior

ENERMAX is announcing the launch of a new spacious chassis they are calling the Makashi MK50. Internally, it supports up to E-ATX form factor motherboards and radiators up to 360mm in size. Externally, it takes a minimalist approach. Although the front panel has an RGB LED accent zig-zagging across.

Users can toggle various effects from the IO panel and can even disable it if necessary. Furthermore, this IO panel has two USB 2.0 ports, and one USB 3.0 port. Along with the audio ports, these connectors have rubber covers to prevent dust from entering when not in use.

As is the trend these days, the left side panel is tempered glass. It provides a full view of the left chamber interior, so cable management options are also numerous. Ensuring that users have a clean build to show off. Excess cables can also be hidden inside the PSU chamber underneath. Which also hides the hard disk drive storage mounting.

When Can I Buy the ENERMAX Makashi MK50?

The new elegant chassis from ENERMAX is not available yet. Although it is launching soon starting on March 2019. Pricing information will also available at that time. Although expect it to be competitive with other full-tower cases with similar features.