Enermax Launches New SABERAY Flagship RGB Tower Case

New Flexible Flagship Tower from Enermax

Enermax is announcing the launch of the SABERAY. It is their latest flagship tower case packed with a ton of features. It has bright lighting strips and three T.B. RGB LED fans which are all fully compatible with most motherboard RGB synchronization features. That includes certification from ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI. Even if the user does not have an RGB capable motherboard, the SABERAY also has an integrated RGB control hub, which allows for up to five RGB LEDs to plug in and be synchronized.

How is the Water Cooling Support on the SABERAY?

Without any HDD cages on the way, the SABERAY has room to mount a 240 or a 120mm radiator along its side in front of the motherboard. For longer radiators such as a 360mm unit, the top and the front supports both. Those who opt for a dual 140mm (280mm) radiator however, the front has plenty of comfortable space available.

Depending on the user’s preference, they can also swap out the front glass panel with a front mesh panel. This enables the radiators or fans at the front to draw in more air. However, if you only have a radiator at the top panel instead, them you can keep the front’s glass cover.

How Much is the Enermax SABERAY Chassis?

Enermax did not disclose the pricing information yet. However, the chassis will be available before the end of May.