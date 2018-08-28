ENERMAX Launches RevoBron TUF Gaming Alliance PSU

ENERMAX PSU Meets ASUS TUF

ENERMAX is announcing the launch of their new RevoBron TGA PSU. This is an ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance certified unit, matching the aesthetics of other TUF Gaming alliance products.

Like the regular RevoBron unit, it is semi-modular and features an 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency level. It features DC-to-DC circuit, 100% 105°C Japanese electrolytic capacitors, and dual +12V rails. Furthermore, RevoBron TGA also comes with the ENERMAX’ patented self-cleaning DFR (Dust Free Rotation) fan. This is a self-cleaning feature unique to some ENERMAX units.

What Extra Perks Does the TGA Version Provide?

This new RevoBron TGA includes not only the COOLERGENIE hardware fan contorller, but three of ENERMAX’ T.B. RGB fans as well. These connect via 4-pin RGB header and are ready for ASUS AURA Sync. Both units also sporting the TUF Gaming Alliance color scheme and logo so it matches with the rest of the system.



This COOLERGENIE is a compact hardware add-on which attaches to any part inside the chassis. Fans hooked up to this unit can run in semi-fanless or fan-delay function. Within this semi-fanless mode, users can choose between Whisper (40% semi-fanless), Silence (55% semi-fanless) or completely OFF. Meanwhile, the fan-delay function is useful for running the fans an extra 40 to 60 seconds after shutdown.

When Will These RevoBron TGA Units Be Available?

These TGA units will be available before the end of August. Users will be able to choose between 500W, 600W and 700W models.