Enermax Launches the LiqFusion AIO CPU Cooler

Fully RGB AIO Liquid Cooler from Enermax

Enermax is announcing the launch of their latest LiqFusion AIO CPU coolers. It comes fully-decked with RGB LED at its block and its fans. Unlike other AIOs, the pump is not on the fan but is integrated into the tubing. This tubing is 400mm long each and has sleeve covering for a premium look. The CPU block itself instead had a flow indicator, letting users know if the pump is working.

Moreover, the RGB LED on the LiqFusion is individually addressable. It is not only compatible with Enermax’ RGB controller but with leading motherboard vendors as well. That includes ASUS with their Aura Sync, ASRock’s RGB LED, MSI’s Mystic Light Sync and Gigabyte’s RGB Fusion.

What Raidator Size Options Are Available for the Enermax LiqFusion?

So far, Enermax has only announced a 240mm aluminium radiator version. This radiator is 120mm wide, 272mm long and is only 27mm thick. The pair of 120mm fans included operate at 500 to 2000 RPM and uses Enermax Twister Bearing fans. It produces 0.673 ~ 6.28 mm-H2O of static pressure so it should handle most thermal loads on this radiator fairly well.

What CPU Sockets are Compatible with the LiqFusion?

The LiqFusion supports Intel LGA 2066/2011-3/2011/1366/1156/1155/1151/1150/775 and AMD AM4/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2/FM2+/FM2/FM1. Those who have an AMD Ryzen Threadripper system would unfortunately have to look elsewhere.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video