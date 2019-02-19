ENERMAX Releasing Impressive MAXREVO 1800W Power Supply

MAXREVO 1800W

There aren’t many home users who need a PSU that’s pushing almost 2000W these days. Even now, most dual-GPU systems with modern chipsets and a high-end CPU pull less than 600W at the wall. However, if you’re running some Xeon dual-CPU quad-GPU monster of a rendering rig, Enermax’s 1800W can be filled up pretty quickly. I’m not going to excuse the possibility that crypto-mining is another application for such a PSU.

“Characterized by the high-performance transformer, high-density PCB, and FMQ topology, MAXREVO 1800 PSU achieves a housing depth of only 180mm without sacrificing efficiency or performance, compared to its peers that normally come in 220 mm deep. Furthermore, 6 powerful +12V rails and 12 PCI-E connectors provide powerful output capabilities without compromising hardware safety. Specially designed for multi-GPU rigs, video editing workstations, industrial PC, and servers, MAXREVO 1800 is ready to quench the thirst of power-demanding systems.” – Enermax

Turbo Switch

MAXREVO 1800 is built with patented Turbo Switch; the design can help bring down the temperature of the critical components by 10-15°C. Through simply pressing the Turbo Switch, the PSU fan will spin at max speed (3100RPM) to create extra massive airflow to cool down the components.

Dual 80 PLUS Gold Certifications & ErP Lot 6 2013 Ready!

The full modular power giant has both 80PLUS GOLD and 80PLUS 230V EU GOLD certifications, delivering stable 1800 watt output at 230V and 1600 watt at 115V. MAXREVO 1800 helps meet power-saving requirements of the 2013 EU eco-design directive Energy-related Products (ErP) Lot 6. The standard requires the maximum power consumption of electronic devices in standby mode to be less than 0.5 watt. MAXREVO 1800 offers durability, reliability and energy-saving designs, and is perfect for top-end PC systems and extreme gaming builds.

10-Year Warranty & Extra Gift – FANICER (USB Cross-flow Fan)

The flagship 1800 watt power supply includes an extra gift, FANICER. FANICER is a USB cross-flow fan, featuring high-quality aluminium internal structure and low-profile yet elegant appearance. With lightweight design (only 445g), the portable USB-powered cross-flow fan is suitable for both outdoor and indoor activities.

MAXREVO 1800 has a 10-year warranty and will be available in late February 2019. Unfortunately, no word on price, but it isn’t going to be cheap for such a beastly unit.