Enermax Reveal Aquafusion AIO Liquid CPU Cooler

Enermax Aquafusion AIO Liquid CPU Cooler

Despite reviewing a significant portion of the coolers here at eTeknix (with the exception of the TR4/custom-loop stuff) I must admit that it had been more than a little while since the Enermax branding had come to my attention. That isn’t, incidentally, for any particular bad reason/experience, it’s just been a while since I heard of anything ‘fresh out of the gate’ from them.

With the formal release of the Enermax Aquafusion AIO Liquid CPU Cooler, however, I must admit, they have piqued my curiosity.

Key Features

The Aquafusion is available in both a 120mm and 240mm design variant. Aesthetically, I must admit I really like the design. The RGB lighting to the ‘perimeter’ of the fans and pump block (with it’s faux ‘infinity-glass’ style design) is very easy on the eye with the colouring also bright and vivid enough to get your attention.

“AQUAFUSION, an addressable RGB liquid cooler for Intel and AMD CPU platforms, includes a unique RGB water-block with glossy acrylic cover and luminous Aurabelt™ for step-shaped splendid lighting effects. Together with ENERMAX SquA RGB addressable fans, AQUAFUSION can create dynamic visual experience via motherboard software or included control box. The included ENERMAX SquA RGB fans featuring vortex frame design can generate centered and stronger air pressure. Especially perfect for radiator. With the patented SCT design, the cold plate can eliminate the “Boundary Layer” to increase coolant flow momentum and accelerate heat transfer performance. AQUAFUSION is a one of a kind cooling solution for custom gaming rigs or stunning system builds.” – Official Website

What Do We Think?

Despite the reveal, the product has not officially hit the market yet. As such, we have no idea how this will perform. Based on the aesthetics though, it looks a very solid design. Hopefully, we might get to check this out ourselves (in either variant) in the very near future. I must admit, however, I do like the 120mm design.

If you do want more information on the design and aesthetics, you can visit the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? – Let us know in the comments!