ENERMAX RevoBron TGA Power Supplies Now Available

TUF Gaming Alliance PSU from Enermax

ENERMAX launched their new RevoBron TGA PSU last month. This is an ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance certified unit, matching the aesthetics of other TUF Gaming alliance products.

Like the regular RevoBron unit, it is semi-modular and features an 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency level. It features DC-to-DC circuit, 100% 105°C Japanese electrolytic capacitors, and dual +12V rails. Furthermore, RevoBron TGA also comes with the ENERMAX’ patented self-cleaning DFR (Dust Free Rotation) fan. This is a self-cleaning feature unique to some ENERMAX units.

These units provide further value with the inclusion of three additional T.B.RGB fans. These T.B.RGB fans are ASUS AURA SYNC certified and allow the RGB lighting effects to be controlled via the mainboard software. For better fan control, ENERMAX also includes a free Cooler Genie hardware fan controller. This lets users run the fans in semi-fanless or in fan-delay modes.

The semi-fanless mode enables load-dependent switching off of the case fans for quiet operation. The controller has three presets: Whisper (fanless up to 40% load), Silent (fanless up to 55% load) and Off mode (disables fanless mode and the fans rotate according to their original settings).

Meanwhile, the fan delay function affects both case fans and CPU cooling fans. After shutting down the system, the fans continue to run for approximately 40-60 seconds to dissipate the remaining heat inside the case and extend the life of the components.

How Much are These ENERMAX RevoBron TGA PSUs?

The 500W model (ERB500AWT TR) starts at €94.90 including VAT. The 600W version (ERB600AWT TR) is not far off at €99.90. Lastly, the 700W (ERB700AWT TR) costs €109.90 with VAT.