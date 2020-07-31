Enermax Unveils its MarbleShell RGB Case Series

ENERMAX, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance PC hardware products, launches an addressable RGB computer case featuring modern front panel design, in which the dynamic lighting effects of the pre-installed addressable RGB intake fans will reflect from the gaps between the marble-styled front panel and deliver a stylish look. The MarbleShell series is designed with a tempered glass side panel and a multi-functional tunnel at the bottom which ensures a neat and tidy appearance inside the case. The series includes mini-tower and mid-tower versions; each version also has black and white colors available.

ENERMAX MarbleShell RGB Case Series

MarbleShell series offers 2 ways of addressable RGB lighting control, one is connecting with addressable RGB-enabled motherboards which users can control the lighting effects by the motherboards’ software, the other is to select the pre-set 13 lighting effects by the top I/O port. This series further provides an integrated hub to keep 6 addressable RGB devices’ lighting in sync.

Features

Modern front panel design with optimized airflow

Strong cooling potential

Support addressable RGB lighting synchronization

Pre-set 13 lighting effects

Integrated addressable RGB hub to keep 6 devices lighting in sync

Flexible system configuration

Edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

With two different variants available to purchase, if you want to learn more about these new chassis designs from Enermax, you can visit the official product websites via the link here!

What do you think? Are you looking for a new PC chassis? If so, which designs have caught your eye so far? – Let us know in the comments!