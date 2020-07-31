Enermax Unveils its MarbleShell RGB Case Series

/ 1 min ago
enermax MarbleShell RGB Computer Case Series

ENERMAX, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance PC hardware products, launches an addressable RGB computer case featuring modern front panel design, in which the dynamic lighting effects of the pre-installed addressable RGB intake fans will reflect from the gaps between the marble-styled front panel and deliver a stylish look. The MarbleShell series is designed with a tempered glass side panel and a multi-functional tunnel at the bottom which ensures a neat and tidy appearance inside the case. The series includes mini-tower and mid-tower versions; each version also has black and white colors available.

enermax MarbleShell RGB Computer Case Series

ENERMAX MarbleShell RGB Case Series

MarbleShell series offers 2 ways of addressable RGB lighting control, one is connecting with addressable RGB-enabled motherboards which users can control the lighting effects by the motherboards’ software, the other is to select the pre-set 13 lighting effects by the top I/O port. This series further provides an integrated hub to keep 6 addressable RGB devices’ lighting in sync.

enermax MarbleShell RGB Computer Case Series

Features

  • Modern front panel design with optimized airflow
  • Strong cooling potential
  • Support addressable RGB lighting synchronization
  • Pre-set 13 lighting effects
  • Integrated addressable RGB hub to keep 6 devices lighting in sync
  • Flexible system configuration
  • Edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel
enermax MarbleShell RGB Computer Case Series

Specifications

Enermax Unveils its MarbleShell RGB Case Series 1

Where Can I Learn More?

With two different variants available to purchase, if you want to learn more about these new chassis designs from Enermax, you can visit the official product websites via the link here!

What do you think? Are you looking for a new PC chassis? If so, which designs have caught your eye so far? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Is X570 Worth it?

  • Archives


Send this to a friend