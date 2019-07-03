Epic Games Agree To Pay Shenmue 3 Refunds to Backers

Shenmue 3

How quickly things can turn around from such an optimistic project to one that has all the hallmarks of an impending disaster. Now, I must admit that I have never been part of the ‘hardcore’ community that drove Shenmue 3 into existence, but if I was, at this point I’d be feeling more than a little frustrated.

Why? Well, for starters the game has seen consistent delays. Not necessarily awful, particularly if they use the time to really put some polish on the final release. Still, delays are always frustrating. In addition to this, however, last month it was revealed that Shenmue 3 would be released as an Epic Games Store exclusive! Oh my, how the backers went wild!

There is, however, some good news. Well, if you want to bail out at this point at least. Joining both Ys Net and Deep Silver, Epic Games has also confirmed that they will honour any refunds to backers who purchased the game during the crowdfunding process.

Can They Do This?

In a report via PCGamesN, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has issued a statement confirming the refund policy. He said said:

“Epic is funding the cost of all Kickstarter refunds resulting from Shenmue III’s move to the Epic Games store, so that refunds won’t reduce Ys Net’s development funding. When future games go Epic-exclusive after offering crowdfunding rewards on other PC stores, we’ll either coordinate with colleagues at the other stores to ensure key availability in advance, or guarantee refunds at announcement time.”

What Do We Think?

It’s certainly bizarre to see Epic Games willing to (literally) pick up the cheque. Perhaps this is an unexpected cost of the exclusivity deal or, at the very least, maintaining it since Deep Silver did indicate that they were reconsidering the deal.

For those of you who did, however, back the game at it’s earliest stages, if you are unhappy with how things have progressed in the last 6-12 months, you at least have a legitimate option now to back out and get some of your money back.

