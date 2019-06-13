Epic Games Are Accused of Not Paying Out Fortnite Prize Money

Fortnite World Cup

Following the release of Fortnite, Epic Games went from a relatively obscure developer into being one of the biggest names in the world. The popularity of the game is still rampant on streaming website and social media and has even seen the creation of competitions offering significant cash prizes.

Based on all this, however, one thing is clear. Epic Games is certainly not short of a bob or two.

Following a growing number of accusations via social media, however, the developer is being accused of deliberately withholding payment to those who won prizes in their most recent ‘World Cup’ competition.

The Sound of Silence

Many users (including a rather lengthy thread on Reddit) have accused the company of simply stonewalling any enquiries over when prize money payments can be expected.

In payment detail figures published by Epic Games, it seems that so far at least, not a single payment has been issued to any of those who won prizes in the qualifying stages of the competition. A figure which a rough bit of maths can clearly show is over 35,000 eligible winners.

What Is Going On?

Epic Games did recently state that they were looking to streamline their method of both confirming winners and issuing them their prizes. At the moment, however, their silence (and seeming refusal to answer any questions related to the matter) is not going down well with fans.

At this point, however, only two conclusions can be drawn. Either Epic Games is having some huge admin problems getting this sorted or (as some of the more cynical people are suggesting) they may not be planning to issue any payments at all. The longer this drags on, however, the worse it looks for all concerned!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!