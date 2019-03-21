Epic Games Flex Next-Gen Destruction in Unreal Engine 4.23

Unreal Engine 5.23

Ray Tracing, DLSS, and a lot of other cool features are coming in the next version of Unreal Engine. However, one thing that really caught my eye is the next-gen physics and destruction it can offer.

GDC 2019

The technology was demonstrated at GDC 2019 this week. Of course, it comes from the talent at Epic Games courtesy of their Chaos demo. The demo is set in Robo Recall and uses the Chaos system. Amazingly, the destruction is on par with what we would typically see in a Hollywood blockbuster. Of course, by which I mean, everything, and I mean everything, is smashed to bloody pieces.

Games?

What games will have this feature remain to be seen. However, the updates are coming, and Epic Games always have a few projects in the works. Of course, if developers can take the tools and implement it easily enough, large scale destruction is about to get really exciting. Personally, I can’t wait to see more!

Video

