Epic Games’ Fortnite Season 4 Arrives With A Bang

Starting Season 4 With a Bang

After stealing PUBG‘s thunder as the most popular game online, Fortnite is launching its 4th season. However, Epic Games ensures that this is not just like any other season by setting it off with a bang, literally. Shards of a massive comet have crashed into the map altering the landscape. Effectively changing the gameplay as well, especially with the low gravity introduction via hop rocks. Along with this change are 100 tiers of new rewards, cosmetic items, emotes and sprays. All structures on the island can now be destroyed. With the exception of the Battle Bus of course.

Battle Royale is not the only game mode affected. Save the World also starts with its Origin Story blockbuster event part 1. Players can join Spitfire and Lok as they investigate the comet and gear up to recruit a team of heroes.

What is New in the Fortnite v.4.0 Patch?

Aside from the massive gameplay changes, Epic games has fixed several of the bugs and crashes which players have reported. This includes the crash which happens when using radial menus. Plus, the texture streaming behaviour is now better when using a scope, as well as object rendering when using low res textures. Players who sometimes see their ammo count incorrectly displayed on the HUD will be glad to hear this has been resolved as well.

In addition, the input settings are now filtered based on the game mode. The “ignore gamepad input” option is also new to the Accessibility settings tab. This is especially useful for players who use external programs to remap their controller input and require the game to ignore the controller input.

To read the full changes to gameplay, visit the v.4.0 patch notes at the Epic Games website.