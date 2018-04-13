Epic Games Offers Freebies To Apologise For Fortnite Being Down

Epic Games Offer Freebies to apologise for server issues

You may have noticed yesterday that if you went to play Fortnite, you couldn’t actually log-in to the game. Those who were fortunate enough to do so were even then not able to play the game. This is due to a major server problem which occurred at Epic Games. It is not yet clear exactly what caused the fault, but it is believed to be something to with the user authentication part of their system. Epic Games has said that they will elaborate on this further next week.

Given that Fortnite has around 25 million players, this was clearly very annoying to some. As such, Epic Games want to try and make it up to you. How? Well, in a report via Polygon, they are going to be giving all players some free goodies.

I’m sure that this will be enough for most people for forgive them.

Whats on offer?

As deal of the ‘sorry package’, Epic Games will give all players the following.

Battle Royale players will be able to pick up a free Back Bling gift from the in-game store.

Save the World players can get a Troll Stash Llama for free.

That’s not all though. In addition to this it seems that Epic Games also have some further plans to compensate fans: “Next week, we will be granting a pack of Battle Stars to our Battle Royale players and Seasonal Gold to the Save the World players. This will require brief additional downtime, so we will be including it as a part of our planned update next week.”

In fairness, server outages and problems are not entirely uncommon for online games. While this instance did take longer than anticipated to repair, I don’t think anyone was really expecting anything because of it.

As such, I award Epic Games the ‘Good guy’ award of the day.

What do you think? Pleased with the offer? Is this another sign of Epic Games’ fantastic relationship with their customers? – Let us know in the comments!