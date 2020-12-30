Epic Games Launcher Releases Hotfix for CPU Usage Bug

Earlier this week we reported on a rather concerning issue surrounding the Epic Games Launcher. Specifically, that even when running in the background, the application would have the rather unfortunate habit of tapping into some of your CPUs power causing unnecessary load spikes and, by proxy, putting your processor’s temperature up by as much as 20C in some reported cases.

At the time, it was unclear as to whether this was a widespread issue or merely a problem with certain system configurations. Following a Twitter post by Epic Games’ ‘@galyonkin‘, however, it has been confirmed that a hotfix has now been released that should look to correct or at least improve this issue for users over the short term (pending a full update).

Epic Games Launcher

Following the release of this hotfix, which should automatically be downloaded the next time you go to launch the Epic Games Launcher, while they have not gone as far to say that this will definitely correct the problem, they have confirmed that users should see notable improvements pending the release of a full update patch likely coming within the next couple of weeks.

Put simply though, there are still quite a lot of unanswered questions surrounding this issue as a whole.

The hotfix is live now (11.0.2). It's not a full solution, but things should improve. — Sergiy Galyonkin (@galyonkin) December 29, 2020

What Do We Think?

At the time of writing, it’s unclear as to whether the hotfix patch is actually a working short-term solution as user reports are currently more than a little conflicted. Put simply, some say the hotfix has worked, others say they have seen mild improvements, and some just say that it hasn’t made any difference at all. – More so, however, Epic Games has still yet to clarify as to exactly why their launcher app, even with it just simply running in the background, was occasionally deciding to gobble up some CPU usage.

So, the short version is, we can’t promise this hotfix will actually provide you with any solution. Nor, indeed, any answers as to why this issue happened in the first place. What is perhaps the most pointed question though is why the community was able to identify this issue before the actual developer? – That would imply that either Epic Games didn’t notice, or they were hoping that we wouldn’t!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!