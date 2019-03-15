Epic Games Launcher Is Found Collecting Steam Data

Is the Epic Games Launcher Spying On Steam?

With Fortnite running via the Epic Games launcher, it’s pretty certain that it is installed on a number of systems. This is particularly so with the release of their store last December which, with free games, gave us more than a little reason to add one more piece of clutter to our desktop.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, users have found that the Launcher app is recording data from your Steam account. Is it spying on you? Well, in a way, yes!

Steam Data

While doing a little file digging, Resetera’s member ‘Madjoki’ found a file within the launcher containing a lot of details surrounding his Steam account.

“Steam Cloud is stored under userdata\[account id]\ – If you wanna check. It will also create encrypted copy of config\localconfig.vdf.

This file contains your steam friends, their name history (groups you’re part of, are considered “friends”).

This clearly has the community concerned that the Epic Launcher might be spying on your activity. Specifically on it’s Steam rival.

Epic Games Responds!

In a statement, Epic Games has confirmed that the launcher may look to import your friend list from Steam. They do, however, make it clear that this option is only taken if the user explicitly agrees to it.

‘Madjoki’, however, is not convinced and believes that the data collection goes well beyond the remit of just friends or even that of hardware surveys. The overwhelming feeling is that the Launcher may be monitoring your full Steam activity. A factor which, as above, Epic Games denies.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!