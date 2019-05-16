Epic Games Launches Their ‘Epic Mega Sale’

Epic Games Store

Earlier this week Epic Games accidentally leaked that a sale was on the way. Given that the platform is only around 6 months old, a sale wasn’t exactly expected but as a PC gamer, I’m always interested in some nice hefty discounts!

Well, following an update to their website, the sale is now official on and you can get some genuinely pretty tasty deals!

The Best Deals!

Although I fully profess that what I consider the best deals might not match your own, there are undoubtedly some great games here with some pretty huge amounts of money knocked off!

My personal picks, however, are;

Borderlands 3 – £39.99 – (Pre-order discount)

The Sinking City – £37.99 – (pre-order discount)

The Walking Dead: The Final Series – £4.24

The Witness – £4.99

Axiom Verge – £4.99

Thimbleweed Park – £11.24

Better still, Fortnite is available to both download and play for free! What a bargain!

What Do We Think?

Admittedly, there isn’t a huge amount of games on offer. Epic has, however, effectively sweetened the deal by offering a £10 discount on practically every game that is retailing for over £13.99.

So, with plenty of sales on offer, while it might not have the scope of the Steam Summer Sale, there are clearly some pretty sweet bargains to be had here!

You can check out the official Epic Games Summer Sale page via the link here!

What do you think? Are any of the games tempting your wallet? In addition, do you think this will improve in coming years? – Let us know in the comments!