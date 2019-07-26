EPIC Games Now Has Cloud Saving (For Some Games)

EPIC Games Store has finally added a cloud saving feature. This is a much requested addition that players really want on the new gaming platform.

Up until two weeks ago, this was supposed to be at least a month away from rolling out. At least according to EPIC Games Store’s roadmap on Trello. However, an eagle-eyed player spotted (via Eurogamer) the new option on the latest free game offer Moonlighter.

Along with This War is Mine, Moonlighter is currently free this week, with Alan Wake and For Honor available for free next. EPIC Games has ramped up the free offers to further entice users to their platform. Plus, with the new features slowly coming in to keep them. However, don’t expect everything to be fully working yet.

How Come Some Games Do Not Support Cloud Saves Yet?

As the original roadmap states, this feature is still about a month away from full rollout. So for now, it is only available on some games.

EPIC CEO Tim Sweeney has confirmed via Twitter when asked by @ShyxFLT. Wider rollout is still forthcoming. The cloud saving feature can be toggled and the update will be logged so the user can keep track of it. Sweeney adds that this feature needs to be added manually for each game. Which is why it will take some more time before each game has it.

@TimSweeneyEpic are cloud saves live on egs now? some guy spotted "enable cloud save" function in moonlighter settings pic.twitter.com/051rTNWLV8 — Shy (@ShyXLFT) July 25, 2019

How Can I Claim These Free Games?

To grab Moonlighter and This War is Mine for free, click this link. Both are available free to keep until August 2nd. After which, Alan Wake and For Honor will be free to keep until August 9th.

No credit cards or payment information necessary. A valid e-mail address is required if you do not have an Epic Games Store account yet.