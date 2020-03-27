Epic Games Officially Moves into Publishing!

Between their game engine and online retail portal, the progress made by Epic Games over the last few years has been truly astounding. It seems, however, that they’re not content to just sit back and rest on their laurels.

Following the release of a video, Epic Games has confirmed that the company is entering an exciting new area in the market. Specifically, with deals signed with 3 fairly significant developers, they’re now officially in the game publishing business!

Epic Games Officially Enters the Publishing Market!

So, who has Epic Games signed up? Well, of the three companies, the most immediately recognizable is Remedy Entertainment. The chances are, however, that if you are not specifically aware of any of the following developers, you have almost certainly encountered (or heard of) one of their games.

Remedy Entertainment – Quantum Break / Control

Gen Design – The Last Guardian

PlayDead – Limbo / Inside

What Do We Think?

Epic Games has said that the deal with these developers looks to promote and encourage fairer terms to ensure that teams making games have the time and support necessary to realize their ambitions. This is largely based on the fact that the deal reportedly means that Epic Games will cover all development expenses while receiving a 50% cut of the finished product. In other words, for game developers, this deal is a win-win. They essentially get to make the game at no expense to themselves while having the platform necessary to help promote some solid sales!

Yes, we know, some of you won’t like this. We have, incidentally, already heard some people comparing this to how EA started to destroy some of the most beloved game devs in the late 90s and early 00s. Let’s be optimistic though and hope that Epic Games has learned from those mistakes!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!