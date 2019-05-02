Epic Games Shocks Gamers by Purchasing Rocket League

Rocket League

In terms of casual gaming, there is no game that grabs my attention as much as Rocket League. While I don’t profess to be particularly good at it (occasionally rising to nose-bleed heights of Platinum 2) the accessibility of the game as well as it’s fun teamplay factor has consistently made it one of the most popular releases for Steam.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, Epic Games has stunned fans by announcing the purchase of Rocket League with plans to make it an exclusive release on their store platform before the end of the year.

What Does This Mean?

Well, the current situation is more than a little surprising and, by proxy, more than a little confusing for fans. The purchase would strongly seem to indicate that the game will be removed from Steam in the near future.

Exactly what this will mean for current owners on the Steam platform, however, is unclear. Albeit, there is absolutely nothing to suggest that those of us who do have will encounter any problems. This has happened before on Steam with other games being removed for sale and the transition is usually relatively smooth.

The only mild positive is that Epic Games has said that “long term” plans are in place.

What Do We Think?

From the perspective of Epic Games, it’s a really smart move. Rocket League is, without a doubt, one of Steams biggest games and the snatching away from it is undoubtedly one of their most aggressive strategies to date.

Admittedly, this will only play any significant bearing on future purchases and DLC. In gaming terms, however, Epic Games has pulled off something of an impressive coup here.

I can, however, only anticipate the worries of those of us currently playing this on Steam having to (somehow) migrate over to Epic Games.

