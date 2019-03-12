Epic Games Store Finally Adds Basic Search Function

Epic Games Store Adds Search Function

Since it’s release last December, the Epic Games Store has already done a pretty impressive job of managing what so many others have failed at. Namely, taking a really decent swing at Steam’s dominance in the PC market.

Having already tempted a number of major AAA-games to defect from Steam to their platform, I made a prediction less than a week after it’s release that by December 2019, it would be ‘as big’ as Steam and I’m still standing by it.

To date, however, there has been one major function missing from the store. Well, arguably there are many things missing from the store including a badly needed improvement to the interface. To help this, however, they have now released an actual search function! Yes, you can now search for games by name! – What witchcraft is this?!

What Has Taken Them So Long?

Admitted, you might have thought that a search option was a pretty standard thing in an online marketplace. There is, however, a pretty basic reason as to why they may have only just decided to include this.

Remember that the platform itself is only 3 months old and, to date, has only seen a handful of exclusive releases. As such, users didn’t really have much to search for. A bit brutal, but that’s probably the reason.

If you are, however, already a fan of the Epic Games Store, this should hopefully help make it a bit more pleasant to navigate. Now all they need to do is update that awful presentation!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!