Epic Games Store Holiday Sale Nears End With 3 Free Games!

With the Christmas sale period now coming to an end, I think it’s pretty clear at this point that the Epic Games Store offered us some amazing deals. Not only did they provide us with some hefty discounts on big titles, but with their ’12 days of Christmas’ promotion, they offered us a new game on a daily basis to claim and keep forever!

Well, while the promotion is coming to an end, the Epic Games Store is going out with one last big hurrah. Yes, 3 games are available for you to claim and, we must admit, they’re surprisingly good!

Epic Games Store Concludes Winter Sale with One Last Big Offer

So, what games can you get? Well, not only can you get Darksiders Warmastered Edition, but you can also grab Darksiders II and Steep! Yes, all three games are on offer for you to grab for the sum of exactly £0.00 right now!

In regards to the main sale itself, they’re also pushing out some of the biggest reductions for one last time to try and tempt you into getting yourself a late Christmas present!

What Do We Think?

We know that a significant portion of you don’t like the Epic Games Store. It is, however, hard to overlook just how well this sale has gone. We’ve had solid piles of surprisingly excellent games given away for free and, not only that, some great discounts on some of their biggest exclusive titles.

It is, without a doubt, their best sale to date and only seems to suggest that things are going to get better when the Summer sale lands!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!