Epic Games Store is Getting a Long-Overdue New Storefront

It’s not hard to see that the Epic Games Store platform gets a lot of criticism from PC users. While we don’t necessarily agree with a lot of it, there is one aspect of it in which we’ll happily (and thoroughly) nod our heads. The storefront is pretty crap and more than a little janky to navigate through. Sure, we’ve seen a few improvements since it released late last year, but more are badly needed!

For more than 6 months now, Epic Games has been promising an overhaul to this. To date though, nothing (much) has emerged. In a report via TechSpot, however, it seems that the much-needed (and long-overdue) overhaul may be finally set to arrive!

Epic Games Store

So, what can we expect from this overhaul? Well, while Epic Games has not gone into any deep specifics, they have cited the following planned inclusions and changes:

Curated collections

Improved overall navigation

Game sorting by – Release status, genre, price, supported Operating System, and player count.

When Can We Expect This?

We should note that Epic Games has given no indication when this overhaul will be released and, as noted earlier, they have been talking about it for a very long time now. Hopefully, however, with these details, we can possibly expect it in the very near future. Lord knows it’s badly needed!

Incidentally, the Epic Games Store recently launched some new free game promotions. So if you’re looking for some cheap gaming this weekend, be sure to check out the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!