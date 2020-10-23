Epic Games Store Kicks Off it’s First Halloween Sale!

PC gamers will be more than a little acutely aware of the various sales online gaming retailers regularly offer throughout the year. And, of course, the significant effect they can have on your bank balance. Well, if the budget is currently looking a little slim, you might want to close this down pretty quickly as the Epic Games Store has officially launched their very first Halloween sale!

Admittedly, with the Epic Games Store only launching back in late 2018, they are still very much in the process of developing their library of games and, as such, don’t expect to see the same kind of variety on offer here as you would on Steam. That being said, however, with some huge discounts offered on many AAA titles, you might just find yourself forced to make a couple purchases.

Some of the sales highlights include:

  • Crysis Remastered – £18.19
  • World War Z (GOTY Edition) – £14.39
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – £36.48
  • Borderlands 3 – £24.99
  • Rainbow Six Seige – £6.79
  • Control Ultimate Edition – £25.19
  • Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – £27.49
  • Death Stranding – £38.49
  • Surgeon Simulator 2 – £17.39
  • Shenmui 3 – £15.29
  • Thimbleweed Park – £5.99
Where Can I Learn More?

With a lot more deals on offer, while we understand that many of you have a pathological hatred towards the Epic Games Store, there are undoubtedly some bargains to be grabbed here. – If you do, therefore, want to check out the sale in more details, you can click on the link here to be taken to the official website.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

