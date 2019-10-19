Epic Games Store Launches Their Halloween Sale

Yes, we are fully aware that the mere mention of the Epic Games Store is sometimes enough to terrify parts of the PC gaming community. Coming out in early doors fashion, however, the retailer has just announced (and launched) their Halloween sale.

Are there gaming deals that are terrifyingly good and, more importantly, any that can grab you by the ghoulies though? – Let’s have a look at some of the highlighted deals!

Epic Games Store Halloween Sale

The Epic Games Store has launched its sale a little early compared to its main rival, Steam. Have they managed to give us any amazing deals though? – Well, as they still have a rather limited library obviously we’re not mobbed with masses of discounted gaming goodness. We have, however, picked out a few of our highlights below!

World War Z – £18.23

Heavy Rain – £12.79

Beyond: Two Souls – £12.79

Rainbow 6 Siege – £6.79 (What this has to do with Halloween is a mystery to us. It’s still an amazing good game for this price though.)

Darksiders 3 – £15.29

The Sinking City – £35.99 (Still not cheap, but the lowest we’ve seen it yet)

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter – £12.79 (Much better than you might think)

Thimbleweed Park – £5.99

Inside – £5.59

Limbo – £2.39

A whole host of deals on the Walking Dead franchise

What Do We Think?

With around 25 games on sale (if you exclude the various Walking Dead offers) the sale isn’t huge and, if we’re honest, the levels of discounts are not exactly mindblowing either.

It is, however, always good to see some amazing games on sale and presuming you’re not too spooked by the Epic Games Store platform itself, there are some great deals to be had!

You can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Which game do you think is the best deal in the sale? – Let us know in the comments!