Epic Games Store Leak Reveals its Next 3 Free Games!

Following a lot of rumor and speculation, we got confirmation earlier this week that GTA V was available, for free, on the Epic Games Store. The promotion was, in fact, so popular that it did temporarily cause their servers to crash as people rushed to grab their copy!

If you do, however, already have your eyes on what their next free game/s will be, well… you’re in luck! Following a report on DSOGaming, an image has leaked online not only (apparently) confirming their next three titles, but also when they’ll be made available!

Epic Games Store

Firstly, we’ll admit that there is no confirmation about this. In addition, the image leaked online is of a notably low quality. As such, take it with a grain of salt. Through the leaked image, however, it does apparently confirm that the next ‘free’ game promotions will be the following titles:

Civilization VI – May 21st

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – May 28th

Ark Survival Evolved – June 4th

If true, you could easily argue that with GTA V already available, that this would represent the best ‘month’ we’ve seen so far from the Epic Games Store.

Don’t adjust your browser, this is the quality of the leaked image!

What Do We Think?

As above, we are still firmly pending confirmation on this and, based on the information, we likely won’t know it’s true (as a whole) until May 21st. If, on that day, Civilization VI is launched for free, we’ll take it as a solid confirmation that this leak is correct.

For the time being, however, you haven’t yet grabbed your copy of GTA V, then you can do so via the Epic Games Store app or by visiting their official website in the link here!

What do you think? Do you like the sound of these upcoming free games? Have you grabbed your copy of GTA V yet? – Let us know in the comments!