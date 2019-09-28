Epic Games Store – Metro 2033 Redux & Everything is Free!

Yes, we know that some of you have a passionate hatred for the Epic Games Store platform. It is, however, hard to overlook the fact that despite it not even being a year old yet, they have been making a significant impact on the gaming market with many people now (grudgingly or not) having the Launcher on their desktop.

Epic Games Store

Part of this drive has been the focus on releasing free (and generally rather good) games and the good news is that we have a couple more now available for you to claim and own!

Are they any good though? – Well, let’s take a closer look at what we’ve got this time around!

Metro 2033 Redux

The first of two games being given away for free is Metro 2033 Redux. This is, as the name might have suggested, the franchise release prior to the more recent Metro Exodus. If you enjoyed that game, then you’re probably going to like this one too! Better still, it’s free!!!

“In 2013, the world was devastated by an apocalyptic event, annihilating almost all mankind and turning the earth’s surface into a poisonous wasteland. A handful of survivors took refuge in the depths of the Moscow underground, and human civilization entered a new Dark Age.”

You can check out the Epic Games Store page via the link here!

Everything

So, it was more than a little tempting to make the main headline here ‘Everything is free on the Epic Games Store’, but we’re not quite so willing to get that clickbaity. Even if it is true.

So, what’s this game about? Well, it’s one of those instances where you really need to play it to understand it, but as the trailer shows, this is a far more fun and friendly experience than Metro 2033 Redux.

“Everything is an epic, award-winning reality simulation game – where everything you see is a thing you can be, from animals to planets to galaxies and beyond. Travel between outer and inner space, and explore a vast, interconnected universe of things without enforced goals, scores, or tasks to complete. Everything is a procedural, AI-driven simulation of the systems of nature, seen from the points of view of everything in the Universe.”

You can check out the Epic Games Store page via the link here!

How Can I Grab My Copy?

As per all of their prior game giveaways, all you need to do is download the launcher and create an account. From there, you can easily find the games highlighted on their storefront. Just click in, claim your copy, download, and it’s yours to play forever, for free!

What do you think? Do you have the Epic Games Launcher installed on your system? If so, are you going to grab your free games? – Let us know in the comments!