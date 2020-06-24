Epic Games Store Records 61m Monthly Users

Since it’s launch back in December 2018, the Epic Games Store has done remarkably well in carving itself out a significant portion of the PC gaming community. Pretty remarkable really when you consider the popularity of Steam and the general apathy most users have for other platforms. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, the EGS has just reported that following their recent ‘Vault’ free games promotion, the platform has seen a huge spike in active users with over 61 million now logging in each month!

Epic Games Store

Achieving an average of 13m daily concurrent users, the Epic Games Store has confirmed that following the conclusion of arguably it’s most significant gaming giveaways (that saw the likes of GTA V, Ark Survival Evolved, Civ VI, and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection) their total active monthly user numbers have spiked to 61 million.

While this is still a significant way behind Steam, who average 14m-20m daily and 95m monthly, it clearly indicates that the EGS is doing remarkably well. Despite, it should be noted, a significant number of people out there who still do not think highly of it!

What Do We Think?

The chances are that, like it or not, a significant portion of you reading this probably have the Epic Games Store installed on your PC. I must confess, I have no issue with it and I think that opinion is shared by most, if not all, of my colleagues here at eTeknix.

Put simply, it’s worth having! If, for no other reason, than to grab a copy of the many (excellent) free games they’ve been giving away on a surprisingly regular basis! – So, in a nutshell, the Epic Games Store is here to stay and, even if you don’t like the platform or have concerns over them ‘spying’ on you, it seems that, sooner or later, even the most resistant PC gamers will take the plunge!

