Epic Games Store Essentially Replicates Steam Refund Policy

The Epic Games Store is a very recent newcomer to the online gaming retail market. So new, in fact, that it’s only just only a month old. Since it’s release, however, the app has already found itself a very popular home for PC users. This is partly helped by the free games which they have regularly offered since launch, but also because they have already amassed a pretty decent library of games. With further exclusives coming, it seems that the app is going to be as much of a staple for a gaming PC as Steam has been for the last 10 years.

Its interface might be a little boring, but what it offers certainly isn’t!

It seems, however, that the website is set to add another feature that at the very least, keeps it on par with Steam. In a report via Kotaku, the Epic Games Store has announced a refund policy that is, essentially, a direct copy of Steam’s.

Refund Policy

The refund policy is rather straight forward. After purchasing a game you can apply for a refund at any point within 2 weeks as long as you have played the game for less than 2 hours. You do have to also give a reason, but lets put it this way, I’ve never had a Steam refund rejected.

It is a huge improvement on the current system which required a ridiculously detailed level of information from the user. This included your IP address, payment information and, above all, you were limited to only 2 refunds in a year.

More Positive Moves!

It, again, represents more positive moves for the new kid on the block. It might be early days. I am, however, fully convinced that the Epic Games Store is going to be a success. They’re getting everything right so far! Can it surpass Steam in the future though? Only time will tell, but I daresay a few people at Valve are looking over nervously.

