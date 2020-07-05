Epic Games Store Reveals its Next Three Free Games!

Since it’s launch in November 2018, the Epic Games Store has done a remarkable job of carving itself a solid slice of the PC gaming market. This has been, of course, largely been thanks to the regular manner in which they have been giving away (often surprisingly good) games! While the platform does still have its critics, those voices do seem to have quietened down in more recent months with some pretty tasty freebies being made available in recent weeks including GTA V and Ark: Survival Evolved.

In announcing their next freebie though, it’s another decent offering as the Epic Games Store isn’t merely offering one free game, they’re offering three!

Epic Games Store

Following confirmation on their official website, the Epic Games Store has confirmed that the following titles will be available to claim, own, and keep forever from July 9th until July 16th.

Killing Floor 2

Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition

The Escapists 2

While not exactly the most recent of gaming releases (nor exactly AAA-levels of development), all of these three titles released to (at least) a decent reception from fans and, as such, if you haven’t tried any of them out yet, they look almost certainly worth a go!

Where Can I Learn More?

All three games will be launched (for free) on July 9th. To claim your copies, all you need is the Epic Games Store launcher installed on your PC and an account, following that, a quick check of the store front should quickly point you in the right direction. Incidentally, Hue, a very fun color based puzzle game is currently available to grab right now for nothing!

If you do, therefore, want to learn more, you can visit the official Epic Games Store website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you going to grab these free games? – Let us know in the comments!