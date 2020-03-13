Epic Games Store Reveals its Next Upcoming Free Games!

While many people still have a lot of concerns (and borderline hatred) surrounding the Epic Games Store, it’s hard to deny that since the launch of the platform a little over a year ago, it has done remarkably well in carving itself a small slice of the PC market.

That is, of course, in no small part due to the fact that they have regularly given away (some surprisingly good) games! Well, following an update to their website and app, not only do we have 3 new games we can claim right now, but they’re also revealed what’s on the horizon!

Epic Games Store Reveals New Free Games

So, in terms of the current offerings, we can claim a copy of Anodyne 2, A Short Hike and Mutazione. Admittedly, not exactly eye-catching titles. What is impressive, however, is that on March 19th, we’re going to have the chance to grab both The Stanley Parable and Watch Dogs!

Admittedly, neither of these titles are particularly new. In fact, as hard as it is to believe, The Stanley Parable is nearly 10 years old! It shouldn’t overshadow the fact, however, that they are both still pretty awesome games.

When Are They Out and Where Can I Grab Them?

To get your free games, all you need is to install the Epic Games Store app and set-up an account. From there, a quick look at the storefront should quickly point you in the right direction to claim your free games.

Don’t forget though, Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable isn’t out yet. They will both be made available on March 19th, however. So, you have plenty of time to get things ready! Well, presuming you’re interested.

You can check out the official Epic Games Store website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with these new upcoming free games? Do you have the Epic Games Store installed on your system? – Let us know in the comments!