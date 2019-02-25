Epic Games Trolled As Metro Exodus Gets Good Steam Reviews

Metro Exodus Gets Strong Steam Reviews

Metro Exodus has been released on PC and, so far, the feedback for the game seems to be largely excellent. Although I have not played it myself yet, it’s certainly on my gaming radar. Speaking on the subject of fan feedback, however, that is the subject of a bit of good-natured trolling at the moment.

Metro Exodus was, for months, scheduled to release on Steam. At the 11th hour, however, the publisher decided to jump ship to the Epic Games Store. This decision was made so late in the day that the covers for the game had already been printed with the Steam logo attached. The solution? Just slap a sticker over it and hope no one will notice!

Steam Reviews

Despite the game currently being an Epic Games Store exclusive, it is still listed on Steam. This is due to the game likely releasing on the platform at some point in 2020. It seems, however, that users have decided to start flooding the page with positive reviews. We are, therefore, left with the rather amusing situation of having a ‘Very Positive’ reviewed game on Steam, that isn’t actually available to buy on Steam.

‘Very Positive’ Reviews

To date, the game has received over 2,500 reviews. This, as above, despite it not being available to buy on Steam. If you don’t believe me, you can check out the official Steam page via the link here!

The move does seem to be largely motivated by people who were (for reasons I can’t quite establish) more than a little upset that the game did shift away from the Steam platform. While I can understand the frustration at the short-notice of the move, it’s a move that does at least get a little trollish nod of approval from me.

