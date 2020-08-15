Epic Games is Suing Apple and Google Over Fortnite!

It’s been well-known for quite some time now that despite Fortnite being available on both the Apple and Google storefronts, Epic Games hasn’t been entirely happy with the terms. Largely because Apple and (to a lesser extent) Google, requires that a cut of all money paid from consumers goes to them. In Apple’s case specifically, 30%.

So for a game like Fortnite, where the vast majority of money is made from microtransactions, this has clearly been a policy to which Epic Games has been more than a little disagreeable.

Epic Games Sues Google & Apple

So, what happened? Well, Epic Games attempted to ‘cut out the middle man’ by making all transactions paid directly to them (rather than via the storefronts). And, as you might expect, Apple and Google was not happy about this. They were, in fact, so unhappy that Fortnite was pulled from both platforms.

Well, it seems that Epic Games has taken this decision very angrily as in a report via TechPowerUp, they have now launched official legal action against both companies. Not, incidentally, over the fact that Fortnite was removed though.

What Are They Suing For?

As you’re probably already thinking, both Apple and Google will always have the say on what apps are and are not allowed on their platforms. As such, Epic Games could not sue them simply for Fortnite being taken down. So, what are they suing them for? Well, it largely boils down to two accusations made by Epic Games:

Apple/Google are attempting to monopolize the distribution of software to smartphone/smart devices

Apple/Google are attempting to monopolize transactions ensuring that they will always receive a commission

In fairness, as mad as this lawsuit seems, I do think that Epic Games does have some pretty valid points here. That being said though, given that Apple, Google, and Epic Games are 3 of the world’s largest ‘tech brands’, they clearly have the money to get a huge team of bloody good lawyers working on this. Depending on the verdict though, this case could have some pretty wide implications. So, put simply, don’t expect to see this resolved any time soon! Well, not unless Apple and Google decide to back down and, quite frankly, I wouldn’t expect that to happen!

