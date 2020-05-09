Epic Games Teases Us With the Next Free Game

Since it’s launch in late 2018, the Epic Games Store has done remarkably well in establishing itself as a mainstream PC gaming platform. Admittedly, one of the biggest reasons for this success is the fact that they have regularly offered us humble users some pretty big titles for free.

In announcing their next promotion, however, we have a bit of a mystery on our hands. You see, while they’ve confirmed that a new free game promotion will be launched next week, they’re not telling us what it is!

Epic Games Store – Mystery Game?

If you check the free games section of their website (which you can visit here), you’ll note that at the time of writing ‘Death Coming’ is available to grab right now. Nothing particularly interesting there right? Well, aside from the fact that there’s a free game you may not have claimed yet.

If you look to the right of that, however, you’ll notice something rather unusual. Unlike prior instances in which the EGS discloses what’s next, this time they’re not disclosing what it is.

What Do We Think?

This is certainly unusual based on the remit we’ve seen from the Epic Games Store. It does, therefore, only lead us to two possible conclusions.

Something big is on the way and Epic Games wants to build a little hype

They haven’t quite sorted out what the next free game is going to be yet

It could, quite frankly, be either possibility. There is, however, a part of me that is secretly hoping that this mystery game will be something pretty amazing. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining as (on the whole) the Epic Games Store has offered us some amazing titles since it started its ‘free game’ push. I wouldn’t, however, want to also rule out the possibility that it might just be a mystery because even they don’t know what it’s going to be yet.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!