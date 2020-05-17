Unreal Engine 5 PS5 Demo Can Already Run Better on Laptops!

Earlier this week, Epic Games revealed a tech demo of the Unreal Engine 5 running within the PS5, and, in terms of visuals, it looked pretty amazing. It seems, however, that since the launch of the video, many fans have been looking to dissect it as much as possible to ascertain just how technologically advanced it really is.

One of the biggest key factors is how this Unreal Engine demo may be indicative of the overall level of performance from the upcoming console and specifically, how it will stack up against existing PC hardware. A question of particular note as it was found that the demo was limited to 30 FPS.

Unreal Engine PS5 Tech Demo

So, the short version is, how indicative is this demos performance against current PC hardware? Well, in a report via DSOGaming, Epic Games (China) has (probably grudgingly) given us an answer.

Put simply, on certain laptops with Nvidia 2080 graphics cards, it is possible for this Unreal Engine demo to run at 40FPS. In other words, existing top-end PC/laptop hardware will still have a firm advantage over the next-gen consoles. Well, in this particular demo at least! Don’t forget though, a 2080 is an amazingly potent graphics card that, individually, will (probably) cost you more than a PS5.

What Do We Think?

We should note, for the sake of balance, that the Unreal Engine 5 PS5 demo has not been fully-optimized the console. In other words, it has every opportunity to get better as it gets tweaked more to suit the PS5’s hardware. The bottom line, however, is that if you already own a pretty beefy PC, the chances are that (in theory) it’ll at least stack-up to both the PS5 and Xbox Series X on launch day in terms of overall gaming performance. That doesn’t, however, mean to say that both of these systems will probably be a damn sight better than the vast majority of consumers ‘gaming’ systems currently out there.

Of course, other demos may find these next-gen consoles have a solid edge. For the time being, however, this is at least some food for thought!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!