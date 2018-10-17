Ecuadorian Embassy Set New Rules For Julian Assange

For over 6 years now, the (now former) Editor of Wikileaks has been in hiding at the Ecuadorian Embassy. Attempting to avoid extradition to the US, he is also in a bit of a spot of bother with the UK authorities for (as the American’s might say) ‘skipping his bail’. In all that time he has been housed as a guest of the Ecuadorian government with a few modest rules.

One of which included that he would not comment on any countries politics. A rule which he broke and was punished with a (currently running) internet ban.

In a report via The Verge, however, it seems that the Embassy might be starting to feel that their guest is overstaying his welcome. Following a leaked document, it has been said that he is now in possession of a whole new bunch of ‘house rules’ which will significantly impact upon his stay.

No Free Rides Any More!

In the report, it is suggested that Julian Assange has been given a list of rules. These include the following;

He must start cleaning up after his cat.

He must start paying for his food and general upkeep.

Laundry expenses (and possibly the job itself) must be covered by him.

He must keep his ‘domicile’ within the embassy clean.

In other words, like a set of parents tiring of their idle teenage son, he’s been told he’s got to start pulling his weight starting this December!

An Interesting Theory

While this is all rather amusing, it does have a rather more interesting sub-context. With these new rules in place, it sounds like the embassy may be tiring of having him as a guest. In fairness, when they initially offered him sanctuary I doubt they expected that 6 years later he’d still be living there, let alone leaving his underpants on the floor for the maid to clean up.

Something tells me they’re trying to make life a little more difficult for him. Perhaps just to see if they can, eventually, turf him out!

